CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 13 Americas Summit
host President Juan Manuel Santos welcomed businessmen and
fellow leaders to Colombia on Fr iday with a call to bury
political differences and advice for the United States to turn
its attention back to Latin America.
"If the United States realizes its long-term strategic
interests are not in Afghanistan or Pakistan, but in Latin
America ... there will be great results," Santos said hours
before U.S. President Barack Obama was due to arrive.
Obama had a rapturous welcome at the last Summit of the
Americas in 2009, and Latin Americans had big hopes, including
the possibility of U.S. rapprochement with communist-run Cuba.
But global priorities such as the Middle East situation have
distracted Obama, and China has stolen a march on the United
States in its own backyard to emerge as the No. 1 trade partner
with various countries including regional powerhouse Brazil.
"We have water, we have scope to increase food production,
we have biodiversity, we have a young population. Just what the
world is looking for," Santos said.
His comments came in a speech to hundreds of businessmen
from North and South America meeting ahead of the Organization
of American States (OAS) sixth summit attended by more than 30
heads of state in the historic Caribbean port of Cartagena.
With deep ideological fissures dividing Latin America over
the last decade, the Colombian leader urged his fellow heads of
state to follow his example of putting pragmatism first.
"Let's respect our differences but stay together. Who would
have imagined Venezuela and Colombia working together?" asked
Santos, whose first action after taking office in 2010 was to
bury the hatchet with socialist President Hugo Chavez next door.
CHAVEZ COMING?
Despite being weakened by radiation therapy for cancer,
Chavez may fly to Colombia on Saturday for a quick in-and-out
visit where he would be sure to grab headlines.
That raised the prospect of a second encounter in person
between Obama and Washington's main critic in the region - or at
least a typical Chavez scolding from the podium.
After warmly greeting Obama at the 2009 summit, Chavez has
turned on him since, saying the U.S. leader has disappointed the
world and continued the "fascist" policies of his predecessors.
Various presidents had arrived by Friday, donning
traditional loose-fitting "guayabera" shirts to cope with the
heat in tropical Cartagena.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon also addressed the meeting
of business leaders, making an impassioned plea to curb rising
protectionism in the region in response to a flow of funds from
rich nations that has strengthened currencies and hurt
competitiveness.
One of Latin America's biggest free trade advocates, Mexico
feels particularly bruised by protectionist moves by fellow
heavyweight economies Brazil and Argentina.
"If you want to have an industry that exports, don't protect
it. If you want to have a child that walks, don't protect it
from walking," said Calderon.
As well as trade tensions, feelings are running deep on a
string of other delicate issues round the region.
Ecuador has boycotted the summit in solidarity with Cuba,
once again not invited since it is not an OAS member.
Other nations in the left-wing ALBA bloc are also furious at
the omission, and Latin America is broadly united against the
U.S. sanctions on Cuba.
"We have arrived with the conviction that this must be the
last summit without Cuba," Bolivia's President Eva Morales said.
"NO COLONIAL POSSESSIONS"
Arriving ahead of Chavez, Venezuelan Foreign Minister
Nicolas Maduro said 32 of the 34 nations invited to the summit
opposed Cuba's absence, with only Canada backing the U.S.
stance.
Passions are also high over the 30th anniversary of the 1982
Falklands War between Britain and Argentina.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has wide support on
the continent for her demand that Britain negotiate sovereignty
of the islands, which are known in the region as Las Malvinas.
"There should not be colonial possessions in our America,"
Venezuela's Maduro said.
Another big issue on the summit agenda is drugs, with Latin
American leaders clamoring for a new approach to beat
traffickers and reduce violence in the region.
Many want to start a discussion on possible legalization
measures to take the vast profits out of the trade. But Obama,
seeking to avoid upsetting U.S. voters ahead of a re-election
bid in November, opposes that.
In an interview with a Colombian radio station, Obama did,
however, take a conciliatory line in echoing the region's
oft-cited complaint that the United States is the biggest
consumer and so must sort out the problem at its end.
"In the United States we have a responsibility to reduce
demand for drugs, and that's why I've put in billions of dollars
in public health to try to encourage the treatment programs, the
education programs, the prevention programs that can reduce drug
demands of the United States as such a large market for the drug
traffickers," he told the Radio W station.
Away from the serious issues, there was plenty to entertain
the thousands of visitors to Cartagena: from sun-kissed beaches
and local dance troupes, to a soccer match planned for Friday
afternoon between teams led by presidents Santos and Morales.
But in a nation emerging from decades of guerrilla and drug
violence, 20,000 soldiers and police kept careful watch on the
proceedings from air, land and sea.
