CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 14 U.S. President
Barack Obama stressed on Saturday the "great promise" for
business growth in the Americas, seeking to play up the economic
heft of the region he has paid little attention to in his first
three years in office.
In remarks prepared for a meeting of corporate chief
executives in Cartagena, Colombia, where he is attending the
33-nation Summit of the Americas, Obama described U.S.-Latin
American ties as "one of the world's most dynamic trade
relationships"
"With nearly a billion citizens - nearly a billion consumers
- among us, there's so much more we can do together," according
to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.
"For the Americas, this is a moment of great promise. And I
believe if we seize the opportunities before us, we'll continue
to be each other's economic partners of choice," he was set to
tell the gathering of CEOs on Saturday morning, which precedes
the formal start of the regional leaders' summit.
Obama, who is running for re-election in November, is under
pressure in Colombia to show he is committed to engaging with
Latin America and addressing regional issues like drug
trafficking and violence.
His critics - including many pivotal Hispanic voters in the
United States - have accused him of largely neglecting
Washington's neighbors to concentrate on crises in the Middle
East and Afghanistan and an effort to boost U.S. trade ties with
fast-growing Asia.
On his way to Colombia on Friday, Obama gave a speech at a
shipping port in Tampa, Florida, on the ways U.S. businesses and
workers can benefit from increased trade with Latin American
countries like Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.
Florida, a state with a large Hispanic population, is
expected to be an electoral battleground on Nov. 6 and Latino
voters could also make or break Obama's chances in swing states
like Nevada, Colorado and Virginia.
Polls show the president well ahead of Mitt Romney - the
presumed Republican nominee for the White House race - among
Latino voters despite concerns about his lack of attention to
Latin American issues and disappointment about his failure to
produce the broad immigration reform he promised in 2008.
