Aug 30 Americas Petrogas said ExxonMobil will invest about $76.3 million to explore and exploit its shale oil and gas assets in Argentina through a farm-out agreement, sending Petrogas' shares up 39 percent.

ExxonMobil will earn a 45 percent interest in the Los Toldos blocks in return for funding about $53.9 million for exploration and $22.4 million if the project is to be exploited.

Petrogas, which operates the blocks, expects to spud the first well in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Petrogas were up 32 percent at C$2.25 in morning trade on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. They touched a high of $2.36 in early trading.