Jan 27 Canada's Amerigo Resources'
quarterly copper production fell by about 8 percent at
its Minera Valle Central (MVC) operations in Chile.
The Chile-focused miner produced 12.09 million pounds of
copper in the fourth quarter, down from 13.11 million pounds in
the year-ago period.
For the same period, molybdenum production fell to 195,729
pounds from 244,912 pounds last year.
However, fourth-quarter production was higher compared with
those of the two preceding quarters, which were affected by a
strike of subcontractors.
The company also said it expects to meet or exceed its
production targets of 50 million pounds of copper and about 1
million pounds of molybdenum for 2012.
Amerigo's MVC project in Chile produces copper and
molybdenum concentrates from tailings from the world's largest
underground copper mine, Codelco's El Teniente mine.
Shares of the company closed at 82 Canadian cents on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)