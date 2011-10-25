* Deal expected to be slightly dilutive to Amerigroup's 2012 EPS

Oct 25 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp said it agreed to buy all of the operating assets and contracting rights of Medicaid manager Health Plus for $85 million in cash to expand its presence in New York.

Amerigroup sees one-time costs related to the deal to slightly dilute its 2012 earnings per share, but expects the transaction to start adding to earnings 2013 onwards.

Health Plus, which currently caters to about 320,000 members in New York's healthcare programs, expects to generate about $1 billion of revenue in 2011, Amerigroup said in a statement.

"Upon the close of this transaction, Amerigroup's New York health plan will be one of the largest Medicaid managed care organizations in the State," the company added.

Amerigroup said it would fund the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2012, through available cash.

Shares of Amerigroup, which have slipped more than 11 percent since July, when the company posted quarterly earnings much lower than those expected by analysts, closed at $48.86 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company is scheduled to post its third-quarter earnings this Friday. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)