* Q1 shr $0.64 vs est view $0.56

* Narrows 2012 health benefits ratio forecast

* Keeps 2012 revenue growth forecast

May 2 May 2 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp's quarterly profit halved, but still beat market estimates, helped by higher premium revenue.

For the first quarter, the company's net income fell to $33.1 million, or 64 cents a share, from $70.5 million, or $1.37 a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue, earned mostly from premiums, rose 15 percent to $1.77 billion, below the $1.81 billion analysts had expected.

Health benefits expense, as a percent of premium revenue, was 85.3 percent, compared with 81.8 percent a year ago.

The Virginia-based company left its forecast of a 40 percent rise in 2012 revenue unchanged and narrowed its outlook for health benefits ratio to between 85.6 percent and 86.8 percent from the earlier 85.8 to 87.3 percent.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 10 percent in value over the last three months, closed at $62.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)