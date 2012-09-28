Sept 28 Health insurer Amerigroup Corp, which is being acquired by WellPoint Inc, said it will sell its Virginia business to not-for-profit healthcare organization Inova.

Wellpoint's acquisition of Amerigroup hit a roadblock when the antitrust waiting period for closing of the deal was extended after the U.S. Department of Justice sought additional information from both companies.

The information sought pertained specifically to Amerigroup's operations in Virginia, the company said on Friday.

Amerigroup said the sale of its Virginia business, which currently operates in 58 cities and counties, will not require any change of terms or amendment to the WellPoint deal.

The deal with Inova is subject to the successful closure of the WellPoint acquisition, Amerigroup said.

Both the deal closures are expected to occur in the fourth quarter.

North Virginia-based Inova is a healthcare provider and its hospitals are located in Washington D.C. and its surrounding areas.

Shares of Amerigroup were marginally up at $91.41 while Wellpoint was down half a percent at $57.73 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.