BRIEF-Metrospaces announces restructuring of Venezuelan assets
* Metrospaces announces restructuring of assets and refocus of business plan to the U.S.A.
April 2 Asset management firm Ameriprise Financial Inc said Robert Shanks from brokerage firm Edward Jones joined its independent channel as adviser.
Shanks, who has been in the industry for 23 years, has $128 million in assets under management. He will be based in Texas. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Kidney dialysis company DaVita, Inc has won antitrust approval to buy rival Renal Ventures Management LLC on condition that it sell five clinics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.