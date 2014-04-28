April 28 Financial services company Ameriprise
Financial Inc reported a 19 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, driven by strong income from its wealth
management business and said it would buy back an additional
$2.5 billion in stock.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to the
company rose to $401 million, or $2.01 per share, in the quarter
ended March 31, from $336 million, or $1.58 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue in the wealth management business rose 13 percent to
$1.15 billion in the quarter.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 12 percent
to 58 cents per share.
