Nov 10 While most financial advisers move into the independent space after years of building a book through a firm, Texas-based adviser Andy Raub has done the opposite -- by joining Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) as an employee after 15 years as an independent.

Raub, 65, told Reuters it had become increasingly difficult for him to focus on managing a portfolio while taking care of overheads and running multiple databases on his own.

"As an independent, you have to kind of create your own systems and do your own due diligence as you go along," Raub said. "The world as we know it is getting a lot more compliance-oriented and we have to be a lot more careful."

Raub managed $170 million in client assets as an independent, and last year, generated $1.6 million in revenue.

He began his career in corporate finance, then into life insurance, before re-branding his business, Raub Capital Management, as a fee-based advising firm. He was previously registered as an independent with VSR Financial Services Inc.

AMERIPRISE RAMPS UP RECRUITING

Raub, who joined Ameriprise in Dallas, Texas as a full-time employee on Wednesday, is the firm's latest experienced recruit.

Manish Dave, senior director of business development at Ameriprise, said the firm has ramped up recruiting after enjoying a sterling month for hiring experienced advisers in October.

"I like to think what we're trying to do is changing the batting order of financial advisers as we are looking to become much more prominent in the financial services industry," Dave said.

Ameriprise hired 47 experienced recruits in October, about 75 percent more than a year earlier, Dave said.

Ameriprise has seen more internal adviser referrals and added six people to its in-field recruiting team since its creation last year, he said.

"Advisers are looking at these times right now and saying, 'Am I really comfortable affiliating at a firm that I'm in?' and that's creating motivation for advisers to leave," Dave said.

Ameriprise began courting him about three years ago, said Raub, who plans to bring all of his clients over to Ameriprise.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)