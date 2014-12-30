NEW YORK Dec 30 Minneapolis, Minnesota-based
Ameriprise Financial Inc said Tuesday it hired away a
three-broker team from U.S. Bancorp's Investments division
.
In the first week of December, financial advisers Mark
Frederick, Timothy Breitfelder and Larry Eggers joined
Ameriprise in Dubuque, Iowa, having left U.S. Bancorp, where
they had managed $218 million in client assets, according to a
statement from Ameriprise.
As of Oct. 30, Ameriprise had nearly 9,700 advisers in the
firm's advice and wealth management segment, and $797 billion in
assets under management and administration overall. Ameriprise
will announce its fourth quarter results for 2014 on Jan. 28,
2015.
