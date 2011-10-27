Oct 27 Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) has hired three former large-firm advisers with $204 million in combined client assets, the firm told Reuters on Thursday.

A team of two advisers from Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and one adviser from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) have joined Ameriprise's adviser ranks in Dallas, Texas and Durham, North Carolina, respectively.

Ameriprise said on Thursday that the firm had its strongest quarter for recruiting experienced advisers in more than two years during July, August and September. It increased its adviser count by 51 percent to 9,714.

Former Wells Fargo advisers Jaclyn Castano and Jay Davis made the move to Ameriprise's Dallas office last Wednesday. The two had been at Wells for about four years where they collectively managed $100 million in client assets.

"I came from a bank where their main business was banking," Castano said in an interview. "It was a great place at the time for what Jay and I did, but at the end of the day, I'm a financial adviser and that's really what I wanted to focus on."

Castano said Ameriprise's adviser franchise channel, which allows teams to build their advising business, was also a strong draw.

"We want to grow in the future and we're currently looking at adding a third adviser," she said.

In Durham, Ameriprise hired David Nichols from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Nichols had been an adviser with Citigroup (C.N) for roughly a decade.

He managed $104 million in client assets and joined Ameriprise on Friday.

Ameriprise said its operating net revenue per adviser rose 14 percent from last year in the quarter ended Sept 30. The firm attributed the rise to higher average assets under management and increased client activity in the sector. For details on Ameriprise earnings, please see [ID:nL3E7LR2YA]

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)