Dec 21 Ameriprise Financial and UBS' Americas
wealth management division have both bolstered their adviser
ranks with the addition of new hires, the companies said on
Wednesday.
AMERIPRISE HIRES SIX ADVISERS
Ameriprise Financial has hired six new advisers who managed
a combined $564 million at their previous firms.
In California, advisers Lachlan Cameron, along with family
members Fiona Cameron and Donald Cameron, joined Ameriprise's
independent network. The advisers, who manage a combined $311
million in client assets, are based out of Pasadena.
Also joining the firm's independent channel, adviser Robert
Norvell joined Ameriprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Norvell, a
roughly three-decade industry veteran, manages $121 million in
client assets.
Ameriprise has also hired two new advisers from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) and Oppenheimer (OPY.N) to join its
employee office channel in Saddlebrook, New Jersey.
Adviser Barry Hess joined Ameriprise from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, where he managed $68 million in client assets.
From Oppenheimer, adviser Robert Adler joined Ameriprise and
manages $64 million in client assets. Both advisers have been
in the industry since the early 80s.
UBS ADDS SEVEN ADVISERS
UBS' Americas wealth management division has hired seven
new advisers who managed roughly $1.2 billion in client assets
at their previous firms.
In Ohio, advisers Craig Findley, Ken Wise and Brian
Funkhouser have joined UBS from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
(BAC.N), where they managed more than $800 million in client
assets. The three advisers last year generated $6.3 million in
revenue.
Findley, Wise and Funkhouser are now based in Toledo and
report to branch manager Jeffrey Catlin.
In New York, UBS has hired advisers Michael Amico, Michael
Cooper, Rocco Pietropaolo and Philip DiPasquale from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed roughly $375 million
in combined client assets.
The four advisers are based in Rochester and now report to
complex director Sam Messina.
