May 10 Ameriprise Financial Inc has added a veteran adviser with $1 million in annual revenue production to its independent franchise division, expanding its adviser base in Pennsylvania.

Adviser John Boscarelli joined Ameriprise in late April in Yardley, Pennsylvania, where he had been based for the past 16 years as an adviser with H.D. Vest Investment Services. He said his decision to make a move, the first in his advising career, was largely based on finding a stronger technology platform.

"Their technology is much better than what I was currently accustomed to," Boscarelli said in an interview, referring to enhanced software and a greater ability to accommodate the needs of his clients. "Also, the brand recognition was big. There's a lot of good in the Ameriprise name."

Prior to becoming an adviser, Boscarelli began his career as a certified public accountant, meeting regularly with clients to work on tax planning, which eventually led him into the brokerage industry.

"I was basically always involved in financial planning," he said. "When you're doing tax work, if we put a plan together I wouldn't see them until the following year ... the plan wasn't always implemented. So I decided to go and get registered."

Boscarelli eventually began building a book of business in 1996 with H.D. Vest, the Irving, Texas-based independent broker-dealer with a focus on tax professionals. He managed about $80 million in client assets at the firm.

Ameriprise has both a traditional employee division as well as an independent franchise channel, which Boscarelli has joined. Ameriprise said in April it had increased its employee division to 2,230 advisers at the end of March, up 6 percent from the previous year.

The company has an additional 7,500 advisers in its independent channel, and a total of $334.1 billion in client assets as of the end of March - also a 6 percent increase from the previous year.

Since the start of the year, Ameriprise has added advisers who managed at least $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by John Wallace)