Feb 13 Ameriprise Financial has
snared a veteran adviser from Janney Montgomery Scott who
managed $114 million in client assets, the Minneapolis-based
firm said on Monday.
Adviser Brian McCarren joined Ameriprise's Boston office on
Friday after seven years at Janney Montgomery Scott. He
generated about $1.2 million in revenue last year.
McCarren is the latest in a string of new hires for
Ameriprise, which told Reuters last month it added 53 new
advisers in January -- a more than 200 percent increase over
January 2011.
Ameriprise has ramped up its recruiting since the start of
the year. The firm said in January it hired four new regional
directors to recruit experienced advisers across the United
States.
Those new directors, primarily based along the East Coast of
United States, came from UBS, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James.
Ameriprise's head of recruiting told Reuters last month that
the firm has benefited from adviser defections from larger
brokerages.
The firm had 9,714 advisers at the end of September, the
last available full count.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Bernard Orr)