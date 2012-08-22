Aug 22 Ameriprise Financial Inc has
added two veteran adviser teams from Wells Fargo & Co
and LPL Financial that together managed more than $225
million in client assets.
The teams, both New Jersey-based, joined Ameriprise's
franchise group, which caters to independent advisers who also
function as business owners. The unit accounts for roughly 78
percent of the company's adviser base, which also includes a
traditional employee division.
"Their growth model through acquisition is tremendous," said
adviser John Lupi, a 26-year industry veteran, who moved to
Ameriprise last week with his team from Wells Fargo. "We want to
grow the size and scope of the branch."
Lupi moved with colleagues Richard Karpinski and Jose
Hernandez and said he hopes to eventually expand his branch to
10 to 15 advisers. The team, which managed about $110 million in
client assets, is based in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
After spending the bulk of his adviser career at the
brokerages of big Wall Street companies, Lupi said, moving to
Ameriprise brought a change of pace from the big bank mentality
he experienced at other firms.
"Their focus is on the client specifically, and that's
directly in line with our philosophy," he said.
Also on the move, adviser James Marchesi and his team joined
Ameriprise in Chester, New Jersey, from LPL Financial, where
they managed more than $115 million in client assets. Marchesi
had previously been an adviser at Citigroup and before that,
Merrill Lynch.
Ameriprise, based in Minneapolis, has more than 9,600
advisers across the United States. Many of the company's big
broker recruits so far this year have come from top U.S.
brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.