Oct 4 Ameriprise Financial Inc has
expanded its adviser force in Massachusetts with the addition of
two brokers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Advisers Al Weaver and John Worcester, who managed $146
million in client assets, moved to Ameriprise last week. They
generated more than $1 million in annual revenue last year at
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage formed out of
the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and
Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
"Where we are now is the way it was back in the Shearson
Lehman days when the focus was the client and the discretion and
authority was at the branch level," said Worcester, who started
with Lehman Brothers in 1992, and through mergers worked with
Citigroup and eventually Morgan Stanley.
Worcester said he and his partner Weaver made the move
because of changes at Morgan Stanley following the mergers,
including changes in management structure, technology and
day-to-day decision-making.
"It took away the ability of brokers to really service
clients (while upholding) fiduciary responsibilities," Worcester
said, referring to the duty of an adviser to make investment
decisions in client's best interest, rather than upsell a
company's proprietary product.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
The advisers, now based out of Ameriprise's Westborough,
Massachusetts office, have been a team for two decades.
Minneapolis-based Ameriprise has about 2,300 advisers in its
traditional employee broker-dealer unit and about 7,500
additional advisers in its independent channel. Those advisers
managed a total of about $330.8 billion in client assets under
management as of the end of June.
Many of the firm's big broker recruits this year have come
from big U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
Advisors.
The firm also recently hired another team from Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management in Connecticut. That team managed $148
million in client assets.