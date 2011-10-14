NEW YORK Oct 14 Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) has hired two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), the firm said on Friday.

Sheila Spicehandler, a veteran Citi adviser, joined the Geri Pell & Associates office of Ameriprise in Rye Brook, New York. She has been registered with the firm since Sept. 30.

In Kansas, former Merrill adviser Darren Pracht has joined Ameriprise's Wichita office. He has been registered with the firm since Oct. 7.

Ameriprise's Don Froude, president of the firm's Personal Advisors Group, told Reuters the company has primarily been recruiting seasoned advisers who have already built up a strong client base.

"Our model now, instead of bringing in the novices, is now recruiting experienced advisers," Froude said at the Reuters Wealth Summit last week. "That's how we're expanding our side of the business."

Pracht manages $85 million in assets under management, while Spicehandler manages $55 million, according to an Ameriprise spokesman.

Spicehandler had previously worked for more than a decade at Citigroup (C.N), later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in June 2009.

Pracht had been with Bank of America for more than a decade.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)