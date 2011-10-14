NEW YORK Oct 14 Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N)
has hired two veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), the firm said on
Friday.
Sheila Spicehandler, a veteran Citi adviser, joined the
Geri Pell & Associates office of Ameriprise in Rye Brook, New
York. She has been registered with the firm since Sept. 30.
In Kansas, former Merrill adviser Darren Pracht has joined
Ameriprise's Wichita office. He has been registered with the
firm since Oct. 7.
Ameriprise's Don Froude, president of the firm's Personal
Advisors Group, told Reuters the company has primarily been
recruiting seasoned advisers who have already built up a strong
client base.
"Our model now, instead of bringing in the novices, is now
recruiting experienced advisers," Froude said at the Reuters
Wealth Summit last week. "That's how we're expanding our side
of the business."
Pracht manages $85 million in assets under management,
while Spicehandler manages $55 million, according to an
Ameriprise spokesman.
Spicehandler had previously worked for more than a decade
at Citigroup (C.N), later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management
unit and Citi's Smith Barney in June 2009.
Pracht had been with Bank of America for more than a
decade.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Richard Satran)