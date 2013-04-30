April 30 Ameriprise Financial Inc has expanded its adviser footprint in six states with veteran teams from top U.S. brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors, UBS Wealth management Americas and LPL Financial LLC.

The new additions, who joined Ameriprise in March and April, together managed $960 million in client assets at their old firms.

In Connecticut, advisers John Nelson and Jon Nelson moved to Ameriprise from Wells Fargo Advisors, the U.S. brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co, where they managed $125 million in client assets. The advisers are based out of Ameriprise's Norwalk office in Fairfield County.

In Florida, adviser Leasha Flammio-Watson also joined Ameriprise from Wells Fargo, where she managed $90 million in client assets. Flammio-Watson, who has worked in the advising industry for nearly two decades, is based out of Ameriprise's Melbourne office.

In Georgia, adviser Jay Geaslen moved to Ameriprise from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, where he had been an adviser for more than a decade and managed $194 million in client assets at Merrill. Geaslen joined Ameriprise in Alpharetta, a suburb of Atlanta.

In Massachusetts, adviser Norman Howarth joined Ameriprise from LPL Financial LLC, part of LPL Financial Holdings Inc . Howarth, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly three decades, managed $195 million in client assets at LPL. He is based out of Ameriprise's Charlestown office.

In New Jersey, adviser Mark Aronson joined Ameriprise's Mount Laurel office, also from Wells Fargo. Aronson, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly three decades, managed $126 million in client assets.

Also on the move in New Jersey, advisers Donald Jones and Trevor Jones joined Ameriprise from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG . The advisers, based out of Ameriprise's Florham Park office, managed $80 million at UBS.

In Virginia, adviser William "Tom" Patton joined Ameriprise from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, majority owned by Morgan Stanley. Patton, who has worked in the advising industry for four decades, managed $150 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley. He is based out of Ameriprise's Virginia Beach office.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and UBS declined to comment on the departures. LPL did not immediately return request for comment.

Minneapolis-based Ameriprise had $466 billion in assets under management at the end of March. It ended the first quarter with 9,777 brokers, up 33 from a year earlier.