* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.69

* Q3 rev fell 2 pct to $19.77 bln

* Raises lower end of year profit forecast (Adds details)

July 26 U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp reported a quarterly profit just ahead of analysts' estimates despite a slight fall in revenue, and it raised the lower end of its earnings view for the fiscal year.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $181.3 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $184.4 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings per share rose as the company is buying back shares and the number outstanding fell 8 percent.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the third quarter, ended June 30, fell nearly 2 percent to $19.77 billion.

Amerisource raised the lower end of its fiscal-year profit view by 6 cents, and now expects earnings of $2.80 to $2.84 per share and flat to modest growth in revenue.

For the next financial year, the company expects "high single digit to low double digit earnings-per-share growth."

Amerisource, with a market value of $9.66 billion, is one of the three largest wholesalers of prescription drugs in the United States, along with McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc.

The company's shares closed at $37.95 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)