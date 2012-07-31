(Adds analyst comments, details, stock movement)
By Esha Dey
July 31 U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen
Corp signed a three-year supply deal, worth $18.5
billion annually, with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts
Holding Co, replacing rival Cardinal Health Inc
.
Amerisource already had a supply contract with Medco Health
Solutions, which was acquired by Express Scripts for $29.1
billion earlier this year.
The deal created a massive company with about a third of the
pharmacy benefits market, and led industry analysts to wonder
about the fate of Amerisource's Medco contract and who would now
get the Express Scripts' contract.
The new contract, effective Oct. 1, is expected to
contribute about 23 percent to Amerisource's revenue and about 3
percent to its earnings per share.
"We think it is feasible as it implies a 20 basis point
operating margin on the business, which is within the range of
what we have seen for this type of wholesaling contract," ISI
Group analyst Ross Muken said.
"Given the size of this (bulk) business, you will typically
take home a lower margin," Muken added.
However, Amerisource said the deal would have no impact on
its fiscal 2012 forecast, or on its preliminary forecast for
fiscal 2013.
Analyst Muken said since Amerisource already had the Medco
contract, the net add to revenue and earnings per share from the
Express business will be less than if they had won the whole
contract anew outright.
In a regulatory filing, Cardinal Health said it was informed
by Express Scripts that its distribution agreement, which
contributed about $9 billion in annual revenue, will not be
renewed.
Cardinal Health's current agreement with Express Scripts
will expire on Sept. 30.
"For Cardinal, we estimate (the loss of the contract) to
have an impact of about 2-4 cents in earnings per share," ISI's
Muken said.
Amerisource shares were up 3 percent at $39.73, while
Cardinal shares were up slightly in morning trade on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian,
Supriya Kurane)