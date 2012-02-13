Feb. 13 AmerisourceBergen Corp on
Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Michael DiCandilo
resigned "to pursue other interests," effective immediately.
The drug wholesaler said that Tim Guttman,
AmerisourceBergen's corporate controller since 2002, will become
acting CFO immediately.
Guttman was previously vice president of finance of Syncor
International, and held financial planning and financial
services managerial positions at Disney Consumer Products, Pizza
Hut Inc and PepsiCo Inc. Guttman started his career as a
certified public accountant with accounting firm Deloitte &
Touche.
AmerisourceBergen has hired an executive search firm to
manage the recruitment of a new CFO.
The company said it continues to expect fiscal 2012 diluted
earnings per share to be in the range of $2.74 to $2.84. It
anticipates flat to modest revenue growth and operating margin
growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit basis points
range. It reiterated its forecat for free cash flow of $700
million to $800 million, which includes capital expenditures in
the $150 million range.
The company said it expects to spend about $400 million to
repurchase its stock in fiscal 2012, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)