April 26 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp
reported quarterly results that were in line with market
estimates and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
The company said it continues to expect a full-year profit
of $2.74 to $2.84 per share and a flat to modest growth in
revenue.
The company posted a net income of $212.1 million, or 81
cents a share, in the second quarter compared with $$214.4
million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $20.07 billion.
Analysts, on an average, expected earnings of 81 cents per
share on revenue of $20.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of AmerisourceBergen closed at $37.85 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)