BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp reported a quarterly profit that was slightly lower than market estimates.
For fiscal 2012, the company reaffirmed its earnings outlook of $2.74 to $2.84 per share, and said it expects flat to modest revenue growth.
First-quarter net income rose to $162.1 million, or 62 cents a share, from $160.5 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $20.36 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents a share, on revenue of $19.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.