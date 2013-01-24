(Corrects in third paragraph to show operating income decline
is for a unit)
Jan 24 Pharmaceutical distributor
AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday that fiscal
first-quarter earnings rose as revenues were boosted by the
start of a new contract with a large customer.
Net income totaled $168.6 million, or 71 cents per share, up
from $162 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating income in its largest pharmaceutical distribution
business fell from a year earlier, due to a shift among
customers to less profitable business and disappointing
performance in its Canadian business.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)