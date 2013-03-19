BRIEF-Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
March 19 Pharmaceuticals distributor AmerisourceBergen signed a 10-year distribution contract with Walgreen Co and associate Alliance Boots GmbH that will also allow them to acquire up to 23 percent of AmerisourceBergen.
AmerisourceBergen said the deal was expected to contribute an incremental $28 billion in revenue and about 20 cents in earnings per share in fiscal 2014.
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
* Investment is scheduled to generate initial annual rent of $2.9 million, for an initial cash yield of 10.0%
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc. shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.