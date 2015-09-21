Sept 21 Medicines distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said it authorized a special $2.4 billion share repurchase program to mitigate a possible dilution from the exercise of warrants issued to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc in 2013.

AmeriSourceBergen, which has already bought back $650 million of shares in 2014 and $1 billion of shares since April this year, said the new buyback program will not have an impact on its profit forecast for fiscal year 2015 and 2016.

The company said it will fund the repurchase program with proceeds from the warrant exercises, and by cash on hand.

The company had issued the warrants to Walgreens Boots Alliance as part of a 10-year pharmaceutical distribution deal.