Feb 2 Oil and gas company Amerisur Resources Plc
cut its 2015 capital spending plan by 53 percent and
temporarily suspended production from high-cost areas in its
asset in Colombia, in response to the depressed crude oil
prices.
The company now expects capital expenditure for the year of
about $45 million, down from $95 million originally planned.
Amerisur, which has oil and gas exploration and production
assets in Colombia and Paraguay, said the suspended production
could be brought back online once crude oil prices recover.
