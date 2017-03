May 7 Amerisur Resources Plc :

* Amerisur resources - contract update

* Update on Platanillo exploration and production ("E&P") contract in Colombia

* Expects to sign required annexe to Platanillo E&P contract within next weeks

* Will extend current contract essentially to national frontier with Republic of Ecuador and is made without associated drilling obligations or payments

* CEO says - estimates between 3.9 and 5.0 million barrels of oil in new reserve potential