Dec 30 Amerisur Resources PLC : * Platanillo-7 well has been successfully drilled, on time and under budget, to a total depth of 8,533ft md * Platanillo-7 well achieved an offset of 1,181ft to the east of platform 3N. * Flow rates surpassed our expectations bodes well for future development wells in the area * Update on the Ecuador export option early in the new year - CEO * Well has now been choked back and placed on commercial production at approximately 1,300 bopd * Based on results of Platanillo-7 co is currently reviewing the development plan for the central zone