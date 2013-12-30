Dec 30 Amerisur Resources PLC :
* Platanillo-7 well has been successfully drilled, on time and
under budget, to a total depth of 8,533ft md
* Platanillo-7 well achieved an offset of 1,181ft to the east
of platform 3N.
* Flow rates surpassed our expectations bodes well for future
development wells in the area
* Update on the Ecuador export option early in the new year -
CEO
* Well has now been choked back and placed on commercial
production at approximately 1,300 bopd
* Based on results of Platanillo-7 co is currently reviewing
the development plan for the central zone
