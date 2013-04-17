April 17 South America-focused oil and gas producer Amerisur Resources Plc reported a nearly 500 percent rise in full-year profit helped by a steep increase in production.

Operating profit rose to 19.6 million pounds ($29.97 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 3.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew almost 200 percent to 42.2 million pounds.

The company also said it expected a significant increase in production in 2013 as it planned to drill 10 new wells at its key Platanillo field and an exploratory well at the Fenix block in Colombia.

Amerisur, which had initially targeted a production of 5000 bopd by the end of 2012, said last month that production was constrained at 4700 bopd due to the lack of certain pipeline and export facilities, and that it was developing further routes by which oil may be brought to market.

It said on Wednesday that current production was 4000 bopd with total field production capacity of 7000 bopd.

Production in 2011 was 407 bopd.

The company had said last month that proven and probable reserves at Platanillo rose to 29.9 million barrels of oil (mmbo) from 7.7 mmbo.

Amerisur's shares, which have more than doubled over the past year, were up about 3 percent at 54.1 pence at 0718 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.