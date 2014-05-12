(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Retail sales in April grew at a slower pace of 0.4 percent from March when they recorded the largest increase in one-and-half years, the Commerce Department is expected to report. Sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services also likely increased in April. (0830/1230) The Commerce department is also expected to report on import prices, seen rising in April (0830/1230) and data is expected to show business inventories up 0.4 percent in March. (1000/1400) Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart is expected to speak on the economic outlook before the American Business Group of Riyadh. Fresh off a $3.1 billion deal that boosts its oil production, Encana reports first-quarter results as it continues to restructure operations and move away from natural gas. Investors will be watching if the company has made any success in its push into liquids production under the leadership of CEO Doug Suttles, the former BP executive who is now a year into his effort to revamp what was once Canada's flagship oil & gas company. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the blockbuster "Grand Theft Auto" games, is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings. Analysts say its "Grand Theft Auto V" title that launched in September is on track to touch $2 billion in sales and that digital sales from the online version will bring in high-margin revenue. Investors will keep an eye out for its 2015 guidance and pipeline beyond its flagship action-adventure franchise. (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore)