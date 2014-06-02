(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

New orders for U.S.-made goods were seen up in April, signaling a strengthening manufacturing sector. The Commerce Department is expected to report that factory orders were up 0.5 percent in April after rising 0.9 percent in March. (1000/1400) Also on the radar is vehicle sales data, expected to show a slight uptick in May as automakers sold a total of 16.1 million cars, up from 16.04 million in April. (0000/0400) Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will discuss monetary policy with business and community leaders in Colorado at a lunch speech in Breckenridge. (1350/1750) Discount chain Dollar General is scheduled to report first-quarter results before the bell amid expectations of a turnaround as consumer spending improves in the United States. Investors will look for details on sales of its tobacco products, which the company started carrying in mid-2013. They will also look for commentary on the company's forecast for the year and a possible upward revision. (Compiled By Sourav Bose in Bangalore)