(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Workday Inc is likely to report better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based human resource software. Analysts say the company is winning increasingly larger deals and signing up more Fortune 500 companies. Investors will look for management commentary on the size of deals in the pipeline for the second half of the year. Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co will report second-quarter results, amid signs that sales of its lower-priced silver items are picking up. The company's efforts to refresh its design and find the right balance between the pricey jewelry for which it is known and cheaper silver items seem to be paying off. E-commerce retailer Williams Sonoma also report second-quarter results. The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its weekly Mortgage Market Index (0700/1100). Guess Inc, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses apparel and accessories for men, women and children, is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings. Seadrill Ltd, the world's biggest offshore rig firm by market capitalisation, is scheduled to report second-quarter results. All eyes will be on the company's outlook as the global drilling market sours, rates fall and the market braces for a flood of newbuilds. Chinese solar company Yingli Green Energy is expected to report a smaller loss for the fifth straight quarter as demand from China and Japan remains strong and panel prices improve The company has been opening offices and winning customers in South America and Europe. Investors will want to know if new tariffs imposed by the United States will affect Yingli's U.S. market share, and if the company is considering moving its manufacturing base to other countries to bypass the tariffs. Yingli is one of the companies that will have to pay the highest rates - 42.33 percent - on certain module imports, versus an industry average of about 31 percent. The Congressional Budget Office is scheduled to revise budget deficit and economic projections for years 2014-2024. Budget data for April and economic forecasts from February are expected. A report from Mexico's central bank will show whether the country's current account deficit continued to narrow in the second quarter, after reaching $4.53 billion in the first three months of the year. July trade balance data will shed light on how factory exports fared, after they fell in June by the most since last December (0900/1300).