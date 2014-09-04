(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. data is expected to show a seventh straight month of job gains above 200,000, steadily expanding manufacturing and services sectors and a bullish auto industry. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report that non-farm payrolls rose to 225,000 in August, after rising 209,000 in July. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent (0830/1230). Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the New Hampshire and Vermont Bankers Associations Annual Conference in Boston. Canada's employment report is likely to show that jobs growth remains lackluster, with the economy adding just 10,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate holding at 7 percent (0830/1230). The data may get additional scrutiny as July's jobs report had to be restated by Statistics Canada due to an error. Separately, the seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is expected to rise to 55.3 in August from 54.1 in July (1000/1400). Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releases its August inflation report (0800/1200). The country's annual inflation rate probably remained around the upper limit of the government's tolerance range in August due to an increase in food prices and air fares, a Reuters poll showed. Data from Mexico will show whether consumer confidence rebounded in August after falling last month to a five-month low amid a sluggish recovery in domestic demand (0900/1300). Mexico's central bank also publishes its latest monetary policy decision, with analysts expecting the bank to hold interest rates at a record low of 3 percent to support a nascent economic recovery (1000/1400). Separately, Chile's central bank releases the activity index for July (0830/1230). June was the lowest in four years, and well below market forecasts. (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)