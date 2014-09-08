(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Apple had better have a surprise up its sleeve for investors and technogeeks this time round, beyond such well-telegraphed "technological advances" such as a bigger or sapphire-coated screen, or even a mystery smartwatch. Executives have stirred up expectations by hyping a supposedly great pipeline all year. Now, at a "special event" in Cupertino, investors get to see if the company that hasn't presented a new product since the 2010 iPad can live up to its promises.

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its Small Business Optimism Index for August. The index increased by 0.7 point to 95.7 in July (0730/1130).

After years of decline, demand for PCs is showing signs of health. But at PC chipmaker Intel's annual developer conference, CEO Brian Krzanich will be expected to show more signs of progress in chips for tablets - a market he promised to expand into aggressively in 2014. In his keynote speech, Krzanich is also expected to talk up his forays into tablets, smart bracelets and the workshops of fashion designers and do-it-yourselfers. The three-day Barclays Global Financial Services Conference continues with JPMorgan Chase CFO Marianne Lake as one of the speakers. She is likely to give an early indication of the biggest U.S. bank's third-quarter results.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin are members of a panel at the Infrastructure Investment Summit in Washington.

A group of speakers testify before a Senate Banking Committee hearing, "Wall Street Reform: Assessing and Enhancing the Financial Regulatory System," in Washington. The speakers include Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo; chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Martin Gruenberg; Thomas Curry, comptroller of the currency, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Richard Cordray, director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; Mary Jo White, chair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Timothy Massad, chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Barnes and Noble's first-quarter loss is likely to be bigger than analysts' expectations, according to StarMine. The book store operator said in June it would spin off its Nook tablets and college books business, letting go of the loss-making Nook e-reader business to focus on its book stores. The core book business was likely to have remained under pressure in the quarter as book prices and book store sales fell. The company had forecast full-year bookstore sales to drop in the low-single-digit range in percentage terms.

Cyber-security software maker Palo Alto Networks' quarterly profit is likely to beat Wall Street's estimates, according to StarMine. Analysts say the company added customers and gained market share from rivals such as Cisco, Fortinet and Check Point due to strong demand for its "WildFire" firewall product.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp releases housing starts data for August. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 200,098 in July. Analysts expect the rate to fall to 195,000 in August (0815/1215).

Data from Mexico's national statistics agency will show whether the country's inflation in August continued to stray above the Central Bank's 4 percent ceiling, after reaching 4.07 percent in July (0900/1300). (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)