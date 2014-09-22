(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Carnival Cruises, the world's largest cruise operator, is due to report third-quarter earnings.
The company warned in June that higher competition in its biggest market, the Caribbean, would
hurt profits. But analysts say recent pricing trends suggest that the company is on track to
come in at the top end of its profit forecast at $1.44 per share, with some help from high
demand in Europe and Asia. However, analysts are still cautious whether the company will be able
to boost profits next quarter as increased capacity in the Caribbean cruise market leads to
lower ticket prices and margins. Investors will be looking for comments on the strength of the
Asia and Alaska cruise market and whether it will be strong enough to offset Caribbean's
weakness. Carnival is expected to beat both profit and sales estimates, according to StarMine.
Markit will release its Manufacturing PMI Flash figures for September (0945/1345). The Federal
Housing Finance Agency is scheduled to release its House Price Index for July (0900/1300). In
June, the index was at 212.7. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond issues Manufacturing and Services
indices for September (1000/1400).
Various Fed speakers attend the conference on "Community Banking in the 21st Century" sponsored
by the Federal Reserve System and the Conference of State Banking Supervisors in St. Louis.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks. Federal Reserve
Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "The U.S. Banking System" before the
conference and St. Louis. Federal Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell gives introductory
remarks. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks at the conference
and later speaks on the U.S. economy before the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic
Forum. Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks on
"You, Monetary Policy and the Economy: The Fed's Perspective" before a town hall meeting with
Northern Michigan University students.
CarMax, the Walmart of used car dealers, is expected to be hurt by increased supply and lower
prices in the used car market when it reports second-quarter earnings. With auto sales
recovering from their recession-era slump, the industry's supply of used cars has started to
rise again, driving down prices. The company will also come under pressure if U.S. regulators
decide to implement increased scrutiny on non-bank auto lenders. Investors will be looking for
comments on demand and regulatory oversight.
Home furnishings retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond reports second-quarter results after the market
closes. Analysts expect earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia launches its Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey
(NBOS). Survey respondents categorize the change in general business activity from the previous
month to the current month and provide information about specific business indicators. The NBOS
asks questions similar to those of the Philly Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. The
questions cover changes in business activity, new orders, employment, supplier deliveries,
prices, inventory change and sentiment, backlog of orders, export orders, and imports.
Respondents also provide their assessment of general business conditions over the next six
months.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman is expected to meet his Japanese counterpart, Akira
Amari, for talks about the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal being negotiated
among Pacific Rim trading partners.
The second day of the Reuters Russia Investment Summit being held in Moscow, where during closed
on-the-record sessions Reuters journalists will interview top leaders, CEOs, leading executives
and more in Russia, including: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov; Russia's Central Bank
Head of Monetary Policy Ksenia Yudaeva; Home Credit and Finance Bank Russia CEO Ivan Svitek;
Energy Fund Founder and former Russian Energy Minister Igor Yusufov; RusHydro Deputy CEO George
Rizhinashvili; Cherkizovo CEO Sergei Mikhailov; Russian Minister for Crimean Affairs Oleg
Savelyev; and Uralkali Head of Sales Oleg Petrov.
Markit's flash release of the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs, covering thousands of
firms across the euro zone and used as an indicator of growth is scheduled for release
(0400/0800).
The Canada retail sales data likely rose in July, but at a slower pace than the preceding month
when it rose 1.1 percent to a record level. Statistics Canada is expected to show a gain of 0.5
percent for this month (0830/1230).
Mexico will release data that will show how retail sales fared in July, after picking up
slightly in June (0900/1300). Argentina's trade surplus is crucial as its sole access to foreign
currency given that it is barred from international capital markets. Exports have been tumbling
due to recession in Argentina's key trade market, Brazil, and due to falling commodity prices.
Thus, Argentina has been reducing imports by restricting the amount of dollars available to
importers (1500/1900).
