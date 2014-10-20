(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Verizon Communications Inc, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, reports third-quarter earnings.
The company has maintained its lead in the U.S. market and is expected to bring in over 1.2
million customers. Investors will be looking for details on iPhone subscribers, Verizon's
competitive strategy on price cuts moving forward, as well as indications of its strategy in two
upcoming wireless spectrum auctions.
Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc is expected to benefit from smaller
catastrophe losses and higher premium income when it reports results for the third quarter
before the bell. The company has aggressively raised insurance prices in the past several
quarters to offset low interest rates affecting its fixed-income investments. As pricing
continues to decelerate in the commercial insurance sector, investors will be keen to get a view
of the company's average renewal price rate increase. The company's results are a bellwether for
the property and casualty insurance industry.
There isn't much "I'm lovin' it" happening at McDonald's Corp these days. The fast-food it
pioneered is falling out of favor in the United States at the same time that competition from
direct rivals and the likes of Chipotle is increasing. Europe, its biggest market for sales, is
soft and political intrigue has led to store closures in Russia. And, if that isn't enough, its
fast-growing China market has been hobbled by a supplier scandal that has pummeled sales. The
company reports third-quarter results before the market opens and is an important gauge of
consumer spending around the world.
Coca-Cola Co is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings. Investors have been agitating for
the soda giant to cut costs amid weakening sales of carbonated soft drinks.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales data for September. Economists
polled by Reuters forecast sales increasing to a 5.10 million-unit pace from the 5.05 million
units in August (1000/1400).
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's honeymoon is officially over, with activist investor
Starboard recently demanding that the company merge with AOL, cut costs and quickly find a way
to monetize its valuable Asian assets and return the cash to shareholders. Two years into her
tenure, Mayer has yet to deliver any boost to the company's stagnant revenue. When Yahoo reports
its third-quarter earnings, Mayer will be under pressure to show investors that she has a viable
plan to turn the company around and for how to spend billions of dollars in proceeds from
Alibaba IPO - otherwise more investors may join Starboard in calling for a change.
Lockheed Martin Corp is expected to report another quarter of strong earnings despite weaker
revenues, with foreign sales rising strongly. But investors are still waiting for the company to
finalize a $4 billion contract for a next batch of F-35 fighter planes that was expected months
ago. When the company gives its third-quarter results before the bell, it will also be watched
for details on budget cuts.
United Technologies Corp, one of the rougher stock performers the past few months among diverse
U.S. industrial manufacturers, tries to assure investors about its growth prospects when it
reports third-quarter results. The major supplier to the aerospace and commercial building
industries faces questions about growth in China, a large market for its Otis elevators unit,
and about how quickly its Pratt & Whitney jet engine division can profit from its new engine for
commercial jets.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is expected to report another set of solid quarterly results. Much
of the investor and analyst focus, however, will likely be on comments from a special conference
call being hosted by veteran railroader and CP CEO Hunter Harrison. The company, after stating
on Monday it had ended merger talks with U.S. rival CSX Corp, said Harrison will be hosting a
separate conference call after the regular earnings call to discuss the need for rail mergers in
North America and the need for a comprehensive North American railroad policy.
Virtualization software maker VMware Inc is likely to report a third-quarter profit above market
estimates, according to StarMine, helped by new license sales and contract renewals. Activist
investor Elliott Management is also piling pressure on VMware's parent EMC Corp to spin off the
software maker, imitating other technology companies, in an attempt to become more agile and
capitalize on faster-growing businesses. Investors will be looking forward to management's
commentary on spin-off prospects and growth outlook.
Broadcom Corp posts its third-quarter results as investors worry that slow demand pointed to by
Microchip last week could spread across the chip industry. Wall Street will also be looking for
more details of how Broadcom plans to grow its connectivity business after recently giving up on
baseband cell-phone chips.
Advertising company Onmicom Group is likely to report a third-quarter profit above analysts'
estimates, according to StarMine, helped by higher ad spending in the United States. In July,
the company said it was sticking with its annual organic revenue growth target, showing little
effect from its aborted $35 billion merger with France's Publicis Group. Investors will look
forward to updates on full-year forecast and management commentary on ad spending trends.
Intuitive Surgical Inc is expected to report lower third-quarter profit as constrained hospital
spending continues to hurt sales of its expensive da Vinci surgical robot systems. Investors
will be looking for any sign of improvement from the once fast-growing company as well as
updated revenue and procedure forecasts.
Oilfield services company Nabors Industries Ltd is expected to report a jump in third-quarter
profit as spending in North American shale fields proves to be resilient despite weak crude
prices. Nabors, which owns the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet and pressure pumping
equipment for fracking, is expected to benefit from increased drilling activity in Texas'
Permian Basin and North Dakota's Bakken shale field. Investors will look for any forecast or
commentary about demand being impacted by the steep slide in global crude oil prices.
Kimberly-Clark Corp, maker of Kleenex tissues, will report third-quarter results as U.S.
household products makers struggle with a stronger dollar, tough competition and choppy growth
in developed markets. Kimberly-Clark, which also makes protective disposable medical equipment
for healthcare workers, has said it saw a 20-30 percent rise in demand compared with the same
time period last year due to the Ebola scare. Investors will look for the impact of Ebola on the
company's forecast. They will also look for updates on its planned spin off of its healthcare
business.
Illinois Tool Works Inc, a maker of vehicle parts and transportation equipment like fasteners
and polyester coatings, is expected to report a third-quarter profit, bolstered by a surging
U.S. auto market. The company sold its industrial packaging unit this year, which could improve
its organic revenue growth, analysts say. Investors will look for comments on any possible
divestitures as the company continues to try and shed its less profitable businesses.
Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services' third-quarter results are expected to top
estimates, according to StarMine. Discover, like Capital One and AmEx, is also expected to
benefit from lower loan-loss reserves and a rise in consumer spending in the United States.
Apollo Education Group Inc, the owner of the University of Phoenix, releases fourth-quarter
results. The company was able to slow a decline in enrollments two quarters ago as its efforts
of freezing tuition fees and launching new programs began to pay off. The company plans to roll
out more than 45 certificate programs this year in business, education, IT and healthcare.
Investors will be keen to see further improvements in Apollo's enrollments and will be looking
for more information about the company's industry forecast for next year.
Car dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc is expected to report strong third-quarter results as new
car sales have picked up pace. While Asbury's new car sales contribute about 55 percent of its
revenues, margins at its used cars business is likely to be weak due to an increase in the
supply of used cars that has pushed down prices.
Printer maker Lexmark International Inc is expected to post a slightly better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, according to StarMine. The company is expected to benefit from its
printing services and software businesses.
Brazil's government releases the mid-October inflation rate. The country's annual inflation rate
shot way above an official target to its highest in nearly three years in September. The
inflation spike raised the prospect of higher interest rates next year, giving fresh ammunition
to Brazil's presidential candidate Aecio Neves as bad economic news continues to pile up ahead
of an Oct. 26 runoff vote (0700/1100).
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)