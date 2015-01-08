(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. employers likely added 240,000 workers to their payrolls in December, according to a Reuters StarMine poll of analysts. The monthly jobs report is expected to provide the latest sign of the economy's vigor, even though the figure would mark a step back from the out-sized 321,000 gain registered in November (0830/1330). Meanwhile, the Labor Department is expected to report that the unemployment rate slipped to 5.7 percent in December from 5.8 percent in November (0830/1330). Also, U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release wholesale inventories for November (1000/1500). Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a dovish policymaker who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, is interviewed immediately after the monthly U.S. jobs report (0840/1340). Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker discusses the economic outlook at the joint Virginia Bankers Association and Virginia Chamber of Commerce (1320/1820). Canada's unemployment report for December will be the most closely watched indicator of the week after the country's economy shed 10,700 jobs in November (0830/1330). Canadian House Starts data for December is expected to be released. The housing market has seen robust growth in the years since the global financial crisis, but policymakers still foresee a soft landing for the sector (0815/1315). Meanwhile, Canada building permits is expected to be at 0.5 percent for November in comparison to previous month's 0.7 percent, according to analysts (0830/1330). Brazil's inflation probably ended 2014 at 6.5 percent, very near the top-end of the government's target range. Stubbornly high inflation has eroded business and consumer confidence, held back investments and prompted the central bank to lift interest rates to 11.75 percent (0600/1100). Mexico's consumer confidence data for December will be released after the indicator jumped to a more than one year high in November (0900/1400). Meanwhile, the country's industrial production data will show how the sector fared in November after rising in October at its fastest pace in six months (0900/1400). (Compiled By Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)