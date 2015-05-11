(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
Boeing Co holds its annual investor conference. Company executives will talk to analysts and
investors at its Chicago headquarters, starting at 1000 ET (1400 GMT). On the agenda are
presentations by CEO Jim McNerney, COO Dennis Muilenburg, CFO Greg Smith, Airplane CEO Ray
Conner and Defense CEO Chris Chadwick.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on the economic outlook
before the New York Association for Business Economics. (1245/1645)
The U.S. Treasury Department releases the budget statement for April. Analysts expect a surplus
of $154.8 billion, up from a deficit of $53 billion in March.
Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, is likely to report first-quarter earnings
marred by weak oil and natural gas prices. The company spent billions to diversify its
production away from being solely a gas producer, acquiring oil assets in Texas oil basins just
as prices for the fossil fuel collapsed.
Real estate website operator Zillow Group Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue below
the average analyst estimate. Zillow completed the acquisition of Trulia in February, but the
lengthy Federal Trade Commission review may have crimped the smaller rival's ability to sell,
analysts said. Zillow forecast lower-than-expected 2015 revenue in April, citing Trulia's
challenged agent ad sales and called 2015 a transition year. Investors will be looking for more
clarity on Trulia's contribution to Zillow's earnings.
Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc will report its first quarterly results since its debut in
April. GoDaddy manages about 59 million Internet domains, nearly a fifth of the world's total,
and has since expanded into new areas and made an international push. Its revenue grew about 52
percent in the past three years to nearly $1.39 billion.
LIVE CHAT: The rising U.S. debt burden and long-term growth expectations with Moody's head of
sovereign risk Anne Van Praagh
In a note this week to investors, the Moody's sovereign team sounded a note of caution about
long-term growth trends in the United States and what they mean for the country's credit
position. Moody's Managing Director for Sovereign Risk Anne Van Praagh joins the forum at 1030
ET (1430 GMT). To be a part of the conversation click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)