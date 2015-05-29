(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
WEEK AHEAD
The markets look forward to a slew of data and a deadline for Greece to pay its creditors at the
end of the week. Reports on manufacturing sentiment, car sales and job growth dominate the
calendar. If recent housing numbers are mirrored in other areas of the economy, it will support
the idea that the Fed change rates in September. Some activity in the dollar and the bond market
should be expected if Greece does not work out an agreement or fails to pay.
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release factory orders data for April. Analysts expect
the orders to have remained unchanged, after rising 2.1 percent in March. The department will
release trade deficit data for April on Wednesday. Economists expect the trade deficit to have
reduced to $44.0 billion from $ 51.4 billion in March. U.S. private employers are expected to
have added 200,000 jobs in May, compared with 169,000 jobs in April, according to the ADP
National Employment Report, to be issued on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Labor Department issues
weekly data for jobless claims. On the same day, the department is scheduled to issue data for
revised labor costs for the first quarter, expected to have risen to 5.9 percent from 5.0
percent in the previous quarter. On Friday, the Labor Department issues jobs data for May.
Non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen 225,000 from the 223,000 reported in April.
Medical device maker Medtronic Plc is likely to beat Wall Street expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. When the company reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, it is
expecxted to have performed strongly in various segments including the surgical solutions
business from its recent acquisition - Covidien.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Chicago Banking
Symposium, in Chicago on Wednesday. On Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President
William Dudley speaks before the Economic Club of Minnesota June Luncheon, in Minneapolis,
Minnesota.
JPMorgan Chase consumer banking chief Gordon Smith, who runs the biggest single division of the
biggest U.S. bank, is expected to review the company's home mortgage and credit card businesses
on Tuesday in a webcast talk at an investor conference in New York.
On Tuesday, discount retailer Dollar General Corp will report first-quarter results.
JM Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, is likely to report
fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine. The company said in February it expects a modest decrease in net sales in the fourth
quarter as demand for its coffee products is likely to stay low due to price increases in the
United States. But the coffee business is likely to get back on track later this year as bean
prices stabilize and the company introduces smaller Folgers coffee cans to win back customers it
lost after raising prices.
Mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global Inc is expected to report lower second-quarter revenue
and profit on Thursday, as coal miners cut production. Investors will look for an update on
full-year financial forecast.
Canadian athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica will hold annual general meeting in
Vancouver on Wednesday. Shareholders have spoken out in recent weeks, urging the yoga-wear maker
to improve its corporate governance and calling for board reform.
Credit card swipe machine maker Verifone Systems Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit
and revenue above the average analyst estimate on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data. Verifone expects its European business to get more clients as the industry
continues to uprade to near field communication technology. In the first quarter, the company
got about 67 percent of its total revenue from outside North America.
Chinese company Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reports first-quarter results on Friday. It
is expected to report a smaller loss for the eighth straight quarter, helped by strong global
demand for solar panels. Yingli, which flagged this month its inability to continue as a "going
concern" due to substantial indebtedness, has been hurt by rising expenses as it moved
manufacturing globally to bypass trade tariffs. Investors will want to know about the steps
Yingli is taking to reduce debt. They will also want to know about how the company is cutting
expenses and if Yingli will consider filing for bankruptcy protection.
Canadian specialty tea retailer David's Tea's U.S. initial public offering on Friday is expected
to raise up to $82 million, valuing the company at up to $370 million. David's Tea sells over
150 types of tea, including exotic infusions from around the world, and tea-related gifts and
accessories in more than 150 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. David's Tea investors
include Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson and Highland Consumer Fund.
On Thursday, Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0
percent to support the economy after inflation cooled to its lowest in more than nine years in
early May despite a deep slump in the peso this year. Consumer confidence data from May on
Friday will show if sentiment is improving or not after a sharp drop in April, a key reading to
gauge if sluggish domestic demand could pick up this year.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
The Commerce Department issues personal income data for April which is expected to show an
increase of 0.3 percent. (0830/1230) The department will also issue construction spending data
for April. Analysts expect spending to have risen 0.8 percent after falling 0.6 percent in
March. (1000/1400) The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for May,
which is expected to have increased to 52.0 from 51.5 in April. (1000/1400)
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the 2015 Workforce Stars
Breakfast hosted by Capital Workforce Partners, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Clothing company PVH Corp is expected to report first-quarter results. The company said in March
it expected the stronger dollar to affect its results in the quarter.
Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade releases trade balance data for
May. (1400/1800) In a separate report, Brazil's central bank releases results of a weekly
economic survey with more than 100 financial institutions. This will include forecasts for GDP,
interest rates and inflation rates.
Mexico's PMI reading for May will show if factory sentiment is picking up or not following
weakness in exports during the first quarter. (0100/0500) Separately, Peru's state statistics
agency Inei is expected to release inflation data for May. The country's inflation rose 0.39
percent in April. (0100/1500)
LIVE CHAT: Finally, the NBA and NHL finals are here
Join sports editor Frank Pingue to pick favorites after two game-7 conference finals in the NHL
and ahead of the NBA clash between the Golden State Warriors and Lebron James's Cleveland
Cavaliers. To join the forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Edited by Don Sebastian)