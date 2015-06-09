(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Treasury Department issues its monthly budget report for May. The United States is expected to end the month with a deficit of $98 billion. (1400/1800) Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association releases its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity. (0700/1100) As part of the Windows 10 launch this summer, Microsoft Corp is rolling out the wall-mounted, U.S.-made Surface Hub, a gigantic, cloud-connected screen that acts as a digital whiteboard and video-conference device. The company will announce pricing and availability dates of its biggest product ever, which it hopes will become a fixture in offices worldwide. Cloud storage provider Box Inc is expected to post a bigger-than-expected loss in the first quarter as the company had been investing "heavily" to strengthen security for data stored in its cloud platform. Box plans to invest in industry specific offerings and target large enterprises over the next few years. The company was recently in talks with the U.S Department of Justice to provide file-sharing to the agency's workforce. Box also acquired Subspace early in March to extend content securely to all devices. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues its Labor Market Conditions Indicator (LCMI) for May. The LCMI consists of two monthly measures of labor market conditions based on 24 labor market variables. One indicator measures the level of activity in labor markets and the other measures momentum. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE issues May inflation data. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index is expected to have fallen 0.59 percent in May from April. (0800/1200) Brazil's central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, speaks at in Rio de Janeiro with former central bankers of Europe and Israel. Tombini will lead a panel to discuss the role of central banks in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008. He may hint at what lies ahead for Brazil's monetary policy a day before the release of the minutes of the bank's last rate-setting meeting. The panel includes former central bankers Jean Claude Trichet and Axel A. Weber. Emirates airline president Tim Clark will address aviation industry executives and consultants at a luncheon in New York. Investors will look for comments defending the airline against allegations that it has received market-distorting subsidies from the government of Dubai. Revelations of widespread corruption at the International Football Federation and calls to consider a country's human rights record before choosing a venue for international sports events will be debated at the European Parliament and a resolution on FIFA voted on the next day. LiveChat - Forex with Chris Turner, head of FX strategy, ING After the recent "flash crash", we take a look at how to play the FX markets heading into the summer break. Could choppy trading push us out of established ranges into new ground? To join ING's head of FX strategy, Chris Turner (0500 /0900), click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)