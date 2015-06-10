(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
U.S. retail sales are likely to have rebounded in May as consumers stepped up purchases of
automobiles. Analysts expect the Commerce Department to report a 1.1 percent rise in retail
sales, which were flat in April. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to rise 0.7 percent
in May compared to a 0.1 percent increase in April. (0830/1230) The government will also release
figures on import and export prices for May. Import prices are expected to have risen 0.8
percent against a 0.3 percent drop in April, while export prices are expected to have risen 0.2
percent, compared to a 0.7 percent decline in April. (0830/1230) Separately, the department will
release April data for business inventories, which is expected to have increased 0.2 percent
from 0.1 percent in March. (1000/1400) In another report, the Labor Department issues weekly
jobless claims data. Initial jobless claims are expected to have increased to 277,000 from
276,000 the previous week. (0830/1230)
The Bank of Canada will release its financial system review, where it talks about the main risks
to the economy. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will hold a news conference after the
review's release.
Statistics Canada will release capacity utilization data for the first quarter, which is
expected to have dropped 83 percent, compared with 83.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
(0830/1230) In another report, Statistics Canada issues the New Housing Price Index for April,
which is expected to have risen 0.1 percent in the month. (0830/1230)
Brazil's central bank releases the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting, in which it could
signal a continuation of the aggressive rate-hiking cycle or an end to tightening that risks
deepening an expected economic recession. The bank is expected to clarify if it is closer to
fulfilling its promise of bringing inflation to the center of the official target in 2016.
Mexico's national statistics office will release April data for industrial output, which is
expected to have increased 0.10 percent. Separately, Chile's central bank meets to decide the
interest rate. Analysts expect that rates will be kept steady at 3 percent.
LIVECHAT - GLOBAL OUTLOOK: Franziska Ohnsorge, Lead Author of the World Bank Group's Global
Economic Prospects Report
Franziska Ohnsorge, lead author of the report, will present the analysis contained in the latest
edition of Global Economic Prospects, including a view on growth prospects for developing
countries, high income countries and the global economic and financial environment. The report
also includes two special features on the 'U.S. Interest Rate Liftoff: What are the Potential
Risks for Emerging and Developing Countries?' and 'After the Commodities Boom - What Next for
Low-Income Countries?' Join Franziska in the forum at 0715 ET (1115 GMT). To join the forum,
click here. bit.ly/1kTxdKD
(Compiled by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Simon Jennings)