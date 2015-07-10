(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

WEEK AHEAD

The stock market this quarter doesn't get its usual one-week on-ramp to earnings season, instead getting hit with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Intel, Netflix, Google, General Electric Co and Honeywell, all in one week. Add in the political yelling that has become the semi-annual Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony and the ongoing craziness that is Greece's potential exit from the euro zone - to say nothing of China's turmoil - and it should be a lively week for markets, and one that will likely see a lot of volatility. Euro zone finance ministers may make a "major decision" when they hold a special meeting on Saturday to weigh a new Greek proposal for emergency funding. The ministers' conclusions will be reviewed by euro zone leaders at a summit called for on Sunday.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. The July hearing has more drama heading into it than the February testimonies. For one, Yellen starts this time with the House, where she ended last time, after trading some testy exchanges with Republican congressmen. This week's congressional appearance also comes as the Fed appears closer to raising interest rates for the first time since 2006. Yellen's appearance comes just a few weeks after the Fed's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and two weeks before its next one - so Yellen will be unlikely to drop too many policy hints and changes in this round or testimony, unless she wants to point the market harder to September lift-off.

Dow components Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Intel Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc are scheduled to report quarterly results in the coming week. Johnson & Johnson is expected to report on Tuesday lower second-quarter sales and earnings as weak revenue from medical devices and consumer products and a stronger dollar more than offset the benefit of surging sales of its newer prescription medicines. The same day, JPMorgan Chase & Co releases second-quarter results. Separately, Goldman Sachs is expected to report lower second-quarter profit on Thursday. Intel Corp is expected to report second-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. General Electric reports second-quarter earnings on Friday, with Wall Street eyeing updates on the U.S. conglomerate's desired portfolio moves as it seeks to become a more focused industrial company. UnitedHealth Group Inc will report second-quarter earnings on Thursday. The quarter is expected to be a strong one for UnitedHealth, whose technology and pharmacy management business has helped it report regular growth in quarterly operating profit.

Google Inc, the operator of the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, is scheduled to post second-quarter results on Thursday. The company is expected to report quarterly revenue slightly below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, hurt by the impact of a stronger dollar. Google, which generates about half of its revenue outside the United States, has also faced challenges in mobile advertising and it is investing heavily in new businesses.

Citigroup Inc reports second-quarter results on Thursday. The most international of banks based in the United States is expected to see quarterly profits rebound sharply from a year earlier, when net income was all but obliterated by high legal and restructuring costs. Separately, Wells Fargo & Co will also report second-quarter results on Tuesday. The bank's mortgage banking business is expected to do well during the quarter as more people buy new homes in an improving economy. On Wednesday, Bank of America Corp is expected to report an increase in its second-quarter profit. The bank's results from fixed-income trading are expected to lag those of competitors because it is more heavily weighted toward trading credit instruments such as corporate bonds and it handles relatively fewer interest rate-sensitive government securities, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson warned investors in June.

The U.S. Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for June on Friday. The index is expected to have risen at a slower pace than in the previous month. Separately, the department will issue on Wednesday its June producer price index for final demand. On the same day, the Federal Reserve releases data for June industrial output, which is expected to have risen 0.2 percent after falling 0.2 percent in May. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department issues June retail sales data on Tuesday. Economists expect retail sales, which surged 1.2 percent in May, to have risen just 0.3 percent in June. On Friday, the University of Michigan's preliminary reading on its overall index on consumer sentiment for July is expected to come at 96.0 compared with a final reading of 96.1 for the previous month. Also, the Federal Reserve issues its so-called Beige Book on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on economic conditions and monetary policy before the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 2015 Agricultural Symposium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and participates in live interview before the Columbus Metropolitan Club Forum in Columbus, Ohio. The same day, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook before the Mesa Chamber of Commerce in Mesa, Arizona and in another event, he will also give a brief summary on the economy before a Greater Phoenix Economic Council panel on economic trends in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Thursday, e-commerce company eBay Inc is expected to report second-quarter revenue below expectations, according to some analysts. Revenue from the company's marketplace business, which includes its e-commerce platform ebay.com, fell last quarter, hurt by increasing competition from rivals such as Amazon.com and changes in Google's search algorithms. Investors will be looking for signs of a turnaround at eBay's marketplace business. They will also look for any commentary from the company regarding post-spinoff valuation of the marketplace business.

Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, is expected to report a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as lower oil prices weigh on global drilling activity. Schlumberger, which has cut 20,000 jobs this year, has swiftly controlled costs to maintain margins in a weak commodity market. With oil prices staying around $50 per barrel, a handful of optimistic shale producers are looking to deploy more rigs. Investors will also look for comments on pricing and expectations for industry spending in the second half of the year. Another topic of interest this quarter is the company's pending deal with Russia's Eurasia Drilling.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, will report second-quarter results on Wednesday. Investors will await Chief Executive Larry Fink's comments on the results, the markets, Greece and China, among other issues.

Charles Schwab Corp will report its second-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts expect the company's profit to rise to 24 cents per share from 23 cents a year earlier, helped by higher fees for advisory accounts and slightly higher trading commissions. But the big revenue bonus that Schwab expects from investing cash it will get in its clients account once rates rise remains evasive, amid signs that the Federal Reserve may again delay rate hikes.

Delta Air Lines Inc is expected to post second-quarter results in line with analysts' expectations on Wednesday. However, investors will want to know how the airline plans to respond to falling demand abroad due to a stronger dollar, a regulatory investigation into U.S. airlines' capacity plans and pilots' decision to reject management's proposal for a new contract.

Yum Brands reports second-quarter results on Tuesday. Yum's China business remains in the spotlight as it fights to recover from a food scandal in its biggest market for profit. Analysts say that the company is suffering from "brand fatigue" in China, where competition is mounting and its image has been hurt by food scares that have raised doubts over its supply chain. The KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chain owner said it expected another tough quarter before a recovery in China, but this recovery could be pushed further as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid an economic slowdown and fears stemming from the sharp decline in the Chinese stock market over the past few weeks. Investors will be looking for outlook and commentary on the impact from recent developments in China. Profit and sales are expected to beat a generally low bar for second-quarter estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Netflix Inc, a TV and movie streaming service provider, is scheduled to post second-quarter results on Wednesday. The company is expected to report quarterly revenue above estimates, according to analysts, as it is expected to sign up more video streaming subscribers than previously expected. The cost of driving subscriber growth has been high as Netflix continues to invest heavily in international markets, but it is yet to see any profits from outside the United States.

Kinder Morgan Inc, the leading U.S. pipeline company, is expected to report a lower second-quarter profit on Wednesday, but the focus this quarter will be on the company's reorganization. Kinder Morgan shed its tax-advantaged master limited partnership structure last August by folding its units into one publicly traded corporation in a $70-billion deal. Investors will see if the new structure will help allay concerns about the company's growth prospects and complicated financial structure. The company has said the reorganization would help it grow its dividend by about 10 percent a year and clock bigger income tax savings.

Domino's Pizza Inc reports second-quarter results on Thursday. The second-largest U.S. pizza chain is expected to report revenue below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Chief Executive Patrick Doyle has said the company would need to raise minimum wage to stay competitive following McDonald's announcement of wage hikes in April. Investors will look out for any related announcement and updates on commodity costs, which the company said are likely to come down after cheese prices soared last year.

On Thursday, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc is expected to report second-quarter earnings below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company lowered its revenue estimate for the second quarter on Monday, citing weaker-than-expected demand for personal computers. All eyes will be on weak PC sales and whether the company can mitigate some of the impact with cost cuts.

Barbie doll and Fisher-Price toys maker Mattel Inc is expected to report on Thursday second-quarter revenue above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company will report its first quarter under new Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair, who took the top post in April. Sinclair has said Mattel needs to move urgently to create toys that connect with young customers in the face of flagging Barbie sales. Investors will look for announcements from Sinclair, a former Pepsi executive, on how he plans to turn around Mattel and make it more competitive, and any updates on the company's preparations for the holiday season.

Honeywell International Inc, a major manufacturer of aircraft electronics and climate control systems, is expected to report second-quarter results below analysts' expectations on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Honeywell said in April that it expected a stronger dollar to hurt revenue by 4-6 percent in the quarter ended June. Investors will be looking for updated comments on how Honeywell expects the dollar to affect business in the full year.

The initial public offering of the U.S. deep discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is scheduled for Thursday. Ollie's Bargain operates 181 stores across the United States, selling excess inventory and salvage merchandise such as houseware, sporting goods and toys from manufacturers who make too much of an item or change their packaging. Ollie's net income rose 38 percent to $27 million in fiscal 2014, while revenue increased 18 percent to $638 million.

Bank of Canada announces its rate decision on Wednesday and Governor Stephen Poloz holds a news conference upon the release of the Monetary Policy Report. A series of weak economic data suggesting Canada may already be in recession has prompted a growing minority of economists to predict the central bank may cut rates again, possibly as soon as next week, a Reuters poll has found.

Chile's central bank meets on Tuesday to set the interest rate. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at its current 3.0 percent through the following 11 months, scaling back expectations, according to the median response of 61 analysts and economists surveyed by the bank in a poll. Also, Argentina is due to release June consumer inflation data on Wednesday. ON MONDAY, JULY 13

Treasury Department issues a monthly budget report for June. The department is expected to post a budget surplus of $51.0 billion in June compared with a $82.4 billion deficit reported in May. (1400/1800)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union and General Motors Co hold the ceremonial handshake between union president Dennis Williams and company CEO Mary Barra to mark the start of labor negotiations for a new four-year contract for about 51,000 workers. The union has lost power but it can still upset GM's quest to keep labor costs low enough to compete with Japanese, Korean and German automakers with U.S. plants. UAW leaders will bargain with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co later in the week.

LIVECHAT - BITCOIN BITES with Anatoliy Knyazev, managing partner, Exante With Greek worries contributing to Bitcoin's best run in 18 months and the crypto currency even touted as a possible parallel currency in the Hellenic Republic, has the controversial payment system's time come? We chat with Anatoliy Knyazev, managing partner at Malta-based brokerage Exante, which previously debuted the world's first Bitcoin-only fund. (0500/0900) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)