(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The employment growth likely picked up a bit last month after sliding to a five-month low in August, keeping alive prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this year. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased 203,000 in September after a gain of 173,000 in August. Economists expect September's jobless rate to hold at the 7-1/2-year low of 5.1 percent reached in August. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, new orders for U.S. factory goods are predicted to have decreased 1.2 percent in August after an increase of 0.4 percent in July. (1000/1400) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer speaks at the "Macroprudential Monetary Policy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts. (1330/1730) Other speakers at the event include Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak on the economy and monetary policy before a Shadow Open Market Committee meeting hosted by the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, in New York. (1230/1630) Also, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives opening remarks before the "New Perspectives on Consumer Behavior in Credit and Payments Markets" Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (0845/1245) Separately, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks on fall fiscal issues before Financial Services Roundtable member CEOs, in Washington. (0800/1200) SolarCity Chairman Elon Musk and CEO Lyndon Rive attend the annual Inside Energy summit at Times Square. Together, Elon and Lyndon are expected to reveal a special announcement for SolarCity. Brazil's industrial output probably fell a seasonally adjusted 1.55 percent in August from July, tumbling for a third straight month as the country's political and economic crisis worsened, according to analysts. On an annual basis, the drop is expected to be 9.5 percent. Meanwhile, Mexico's gross fixed investment is predicted to have risen 3.95 percent in July from the same month a year earlier. (0900/1300) Also, the Mexico central bank will release its closely watched survey of economists that sheds light on analyst expectations for growth and inflation. LIVECHAT - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 0600/1000. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)