PepsiCo Inc is expected to report third-quarter sales above analysts' average estimate, according to StarMine. Strong sales growth in the company's developing markets, which include China, Africa and Latin America, is expected to make up for weak sales in the United States. PepsiCo reported second-quarter revenue growth in its Americas beverages business - its biggest - for just the second time in nearly four years. Investors will also look out for commentary on the performance of aspartame-free Diet Pepsi brands, which were launched in August in the United States following negative consumer feedback on the artificial sweetener. Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands, is expected to report its third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, according to StarMine. Investors will be more focused on China as growth in that key market cools. Teasing out the impact of China's slowing growth could be difficult since Yum is still rebounding from its latest food scare there. Activist investors have been lobbying for the company to spin off the China business, which is its biggest driver of revenue and profit. The Commerce Department will release the U.S. trade deficit data. The trade gap is expected to have increased to $47.4 billion in August. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker begins her two-day visit to Cuba to explain the most recent liberalization of the trade embargo. She will tour the special development zone at the port of Mariel and hold a series of meetings with high-ranking officials. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on the economic outlook before the Urban Land Institute Fall Meeting, in San Francisco. (1730/2130) Canada's trade deficit is expected to have widened to C$1.20 billion ($917 million) in August. Investors' attention will be on the export sector, which has seen two straight months of strong growth and is seen as key to Canada's economic recovery. (0830/1230) The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is expected to have fallen to 54 in September from 58 in August. Mexico's statistics office will release consumer confidence data for September, after the gauge hit a 1-year low in August. (0900/1300) Attention will also be on the output and sales figures of Brazil's auto industry for September. Automobile production slipped in August and the national automakers' association said last month that it was likely to fall again in September and October. Six former brokers from ICAP Plc, RP Martin and Tullett Prebon Plc will face a London jury over allegations that they were part of a criminal conspiracy to rig benchmark interest rates in the world's second Libor trial. With world stocks having just endured their worst quarter since 2011, the International Monetary Fund's press briefing on the World Economic Outlook in Lima, Peru may cast light on whether better times lie ahead. (1000/1400) The Nobel Prize for Physics for 2015 will be awarded. ($1 = 1.3090 Canadian dollars) (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)