(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer by revenue, is scheduled to report earnings for its third quarter. Analysts on average are expecting the retailer to report 98 cents per share, down from $1.15 a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Wal-Mart's margins have come under pressure due to tough price competition and investments to boost entry-level wages. Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement company, is expected to report third-quarter sales above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. An improving U.S. housing market is likely to have increased demand for its products in the quarter. Analysts say Home Depot is best suited to take advantage of the boom of online shopping in the country given better interconnectedness between its stores, compared with rival Lowe's and online players like Amazon. Investors will be keen to see any comments on M&A after Home Depot said in July it would buy Interline Brands Inc to expand its professional contractors and business division. U.S. consumer prices rose in October after two straight months of declines, a tentative sign that a recent disinflationary trend has probably run its course. According to a survey of economists, the consumer price index probably increased 0.2 percent last month, reversing September's 0.2 percent drop. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI is forecast rising 0.2 percent after a similar gain in September. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to show a gain of 0.1 percent in industrial output for October. (0915/1415) U.S. homebuilder sentiment is likely to stay at its strongest level in more than a decade in November. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index is expected to stand at 64, unchanged from October's level, which was the highest since August 2005. (1000/1500) Off-price retailer TJX Companies Inc is expected to report a third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. TJX, which sells clothing, merchandise and accessories at low prices, is expected have gained from lower gas prices, wage growth and higher traffic to its stores as more consumers hunt for bargains. The retailer raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time in August. Federal Reserve Board Governor Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on "Central Clearing in an Interdependent World" before the Clearing House Annual Conference, in New York. (1235/1735) U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin will also be speaking at the event. (0745/1245) Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo will speak on regulation of the shadow banking sector at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. (1530/2030) Daniel Pinto, chief executive of corporate and investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financial Services Conference in New York. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will also speak at the event. TransCanada Corporation, the Canadian pipeline company that had its controversial Keystone XL project rejected by U.S. President Barack Obama this month, holds its annual investor day in Toronto and New York. TransCanada is now expected to focus on getting built the 1.1 million bpd Energy East pipeline to Canada's east coast, another project that is fiercely opposed by environmentalists. The company has also vowed not to give up on Keystone XL just yet. Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association holds Equity Markets Forum, a half-day conference that will feature panels on market structure developments from the past year and what can be expected in the year ahead. Speakers at the event include executives from BATS Global Markets, Convergex Group, Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanely, and FINRA. Chile's SQM, the world's largest lithium producer which has been hit by a series of financial scandals that led to a shake-up in management, is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings. The company is looking at selling stakes. Analysts forecast flat sales but improved profits. LIVECHAT: Investment Week: Greg Peters, managing director and senior investment officer, Prudential Fixed Income Join Greg Peters, managing director and senior investment officer of Prudential Fixed Income, and senior portfolio manager for the Prudential Total Return Bond Fund, Prudential Global Total Return Bond Fund and Prudential Absolute Return Bond Fund, for a look at the dynamics set to drive fixed-income markets in 2016 with liquidity waning as traditional market makers shrink their own bond holdings. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)