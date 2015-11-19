(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the economy and monetary policy before the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce/University of Arkansas Fort Smith joint event. (0900/1400) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will participate in a discussion on the economy with Hofstra University students in Hempstead, N.Y. (1115/1615) Later, Dudley is scheduled to visit Canon U.S.A. to discuss with company leaders the impact of the firm's presence in the community and its recent innovations, and to tour the facility, in Melville, N.Y. (1415/1915) Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary Mark Mazur will participate in a panel before the National Tax Association 108th Annual Conference on Taxation in Boston. (1345/1845) Footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit and sales above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Analysts expect the company's sales and gross margin growth to be driven by higher demand for basketball, casual and running shoes, particularly for Nike Inc's Jordan brand. The company is also rolling out a new allocation and distribution system to better manage inventory and reduce discounts. Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co is expected to report a third-quarter profit below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Abercrombie's sales have fallen for 10 quarters in a row as it faces intense competition from fast-fashion retailers, and as teens prefer to spend on electronics rather than on clothing. The company is in the midst of a turnaround that involves cost cuts, new store layouts, trendier merchandise, and a quicker supply chain. Volkswagen AG faces a deadline to tell U.S. regulators how it proposes to fix more than 480,000 diesel cars that don't comply with U.S. emissions standards. Investors will be looking to find out what Volkswagen says, and how long it will take to get the remedies implemented. Investors will be looking for Canada's inflation and retail sales data. The annual inflation rate is expected to remain unchanged at 1.0 percent in October from September, according to a survey. (0830/1330) Retail sales probably rose 0.2 percent in September. (0830/1330) Mexico's economy is expected to have expanded 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, according to a survey of economists. On an annual basis, the economy probably expanded 2.4 in the third quarter from the same period in 2014. (0900/1400) Argentina's economic activity, meanwhile, likely grew 2.5 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier. LIVECHAT - Investment Week: Greg Davis, global head of fixed income at The Vanguard Group As principal and global head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group, Greg Davis oversees more than $900 billion in assets and will take Global Markets Forum questions on asset allocations, Fed policy, market liquidity and the outlook for bonds. (0900/1400) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)