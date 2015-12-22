(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Consumer spending likely picked up in November as households loosened purse strings at the start of the holiday shopping season, which could boost growth prospects for the fourth quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, likely rose 0.3 percent last month, according to a survey of economists, after edging up 0.1 percent in October. Meanwhile, data is expected to show non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.1 percent in November. (0830/1330) In a separate report, the final December reading of University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 92 from a preliminary reading of 91.8 reported earlier this month. (1000/1500) Canada's economy is expected to have picked up by 0.2 percent in October after a disappointing decline in September. After the economy pulled out of recession in the third quarter, early data has suggested the final quarter of the year got off to a weak start. Separately, retail sales are projected to have gained 0.4 percent in October, offsetting a 0.5 percent decline the month before. (0830/1330) Brazil's central bank will release its economic growth and inflation projections for the next two years. In the quarterly report, the bank could also provide more guidance on its future monetary policy steps. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)