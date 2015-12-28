(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The annualized U.S. single-family home prices in October likely rose at a slower pace than in September, data is expected to show. The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas is forecast to have gained 5.4 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 5.5 percent in September. (0900/1400) Also, the December consumer confidence index is projected to climb to 93.8, after posting 90.4 last month, the lowest reading since September 2014. (1000/1500) Brazil's central bank will release its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary budget deficit is likely to have jumped to 14 billion reais in November from a gap of 11.53 billion in October. GMF - BREAKINGVIEWS EXPRESS - Join our Breakingviews editors to talk about the top stories of the day Join our Breakingviews editors to talk about the top stories of the day. (0600/1100) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)